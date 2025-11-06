Shaquille O'Neal wants a wife and is enlisting Andy Cohen for help.

During a conversation on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Shaq proposed an idea to Cohen, suggesting that there could be a reality show of sorts to help the NBA legend find love. Cohen is known for his Real Housewives reunion hosting, so this is right up his alley.

As Shaq was laying out the plan, he told Cohen what kind of women he would like on the show.

“A lawyer, stripper, somebody from abroad and then two wild girls,” the four-time NBA champion told Cohen.

Shaq, who was previously married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011, said that he would want the women competing for his love.

“We can have a little Bravo crossover,” Cohen suggested, to which Shaq replied, “Alright, dude.”

Shaquille O'Neal on finding love

Following his divorce from Henderson in 2011 whom he shares four children with — the former NBA player also has a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh and Henderson has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship– O'Neal was engaged to Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander 2012 to 2013. He was also romantically linked actress Annie Ilonzeh in 2019 but they never confirmed their relationship.

Since then, O'Neal has been open about why his marriage with Henderson ended as he said his actions were the cause of them separating. The former Los Angeles Lakers star admitted to cheating on Henderson when they were married in his 2011 memoir Shaq Uncut: My Story.

“You don’t know how good you got something till it’s gone,” he told E! News in 2022. “I mentioned about having a 76,000-square-foot house and nobody in there. That was all my fault.”

“I didn't do the right thing,” he continued, “and I definitely paid for it.”

Henderson reacted to his reveal, sharing that she is not harping on the past.

“I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six, referencing her new marriage to Keion Henderson in 2022.