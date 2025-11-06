As the MLB offseason rolls on following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ second straight championship, a viral podcast moment has reignited the debate over spending and parity in baseball. Retired Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce, a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan, made headlines Wednesday after taking aim at the Dodgers’ World Series win during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Travis Kelce.

The New Heights podcast took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the brothers’ very different takes on this year’s Fall Classic and sparking a wave of reaction across multiple fan bases.

“The Kelce brothers had two very different opinions on this year’s World Series.”

The Kelce brothers had two very different opinions on this year's World Series

During the discussion, Kelce didn’t hold back his criticism of Major League Baseball’s competitive balance and the way big-market teams dominate the postseason.

“Baseball sucks. You just buy World Series championships. It’s the dumbest thing in the world.”

The comment came just days after the Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 to secure their second consecutive title — MLB’s first back-to-back champion in 25 years. While the younger Kelce, still active with the Kansas City Chiefs, praised the series as “awesome baseball,” Jason doubled down, calling the outcome predictable and emblematic of a league driven by payroll rather than parity.

Kelce’s frustration stems from more than just fandom. The Phillies were eliminated by the Dodgers in the NLDS, and Los Angeles entered October with baseball’s highest payroll at over $310 million, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and more. The comments he made about the Dodgers quickly went viral, reigniting the MLB salary cap debate and dividing fans between those who believe money buys championships and those who credit the organization’s development and consistency.

Even so, the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series run reflects both sides of the argument. Spending helps, but it doesn’t guarantee success — as displayed by other big-spending clubs like the New York Mets missing the playoffs and the New York Yankees falling short of expectations.

One viral moment from the New Heights podcast turned a casual cross-sport chat into one of baseball’s loudest offseason talking points. The former Eagles center’s blunt take has fans asking the same question — can you really buy greatness in baseball?