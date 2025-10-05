Diego Pavia and the No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores vented some frustrations after losing 30-14 to the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt had an excellent start to the 2025 season. They boasted a 5-0 record after beating Charleston Southern, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Georgia State, and Utah State. However, their perfect record is no more after losing on the road to their conference rival.

Alabama fans were over the moon after ending Vanderbilt's undefeated start to the year. However, some decided to continue adding salt to the Commodores' wound, especially towards Pavia, via reporter Nick Kelly. There were also Crimson Tide players who had words to share to the quarterback himself, per Crimson Coverage.

Tensions high between Diego Pavia and an Alabama fan pic.twitter.com/zs8MqcAcxN — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) October 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt played against Alabama

It is tough Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores to suffer their first loss of the season. Doing it against Alabama adds further insult to injury as they aspire for national championship contention.

Vanderbilt competed against Alabama throughout the first half, being even at 14 apiece at halftime. However, they went scoreless in the second half, losing 16-0 in the last 30 minutes.

Pavia had his efforts but made some mistakes throughout the game. He completed 21 passes out of 35 attempts for 198 yards and a touchdown and an interception while making 12 rushes for 58 yards.

Pavia had most of the team's rushes, but Sedrick Alexander had his moment in the run game. He carried the ball four times, finishing with 76 yards and a touchdown.

Six players made two or more catches in the receiving game. Junior Sherrill led the way with six receptions for 49 yards. Richie Hoskins came next with three catches for 37 yards, Alexander had three receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown, while Eli Stowers caught three passes for 22 yards.

The No. 16 Commodores will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the No. 13 LSU Tigers on Oct. 18.