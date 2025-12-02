The Vanderbilt Commodores football program has endured more than its share of tough seasons, but sixth-year quarterback Diego Pavia just delivered a run that reshaped the SEC record book. Over the final month of the regular season, Pavia became the driving force behind the Commodores’ rise and set an SEC milestone no player in the league had ever reached. His late-season push has sparked real discussion among fans and voters about whether his finish should put him firmly in the Heisman Trophy Award ceremony conversation.

The streak that powered the Commodores to their first 1o-win season in program history was simple to describe but nearly impossible to slow down. Across the final four games, Pavia averaged close to 375 passing yards per game and added steady production on the ground, the type of output that defines a modern SEC dual threat quarterback. His passer rating hovered just under 190 during that run as he threw 12 touchdown passes and only three interceptions, all while leading the Commodores to a series of statement wins in November.

The SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, outlining just how historic the Commodores quarterback’s run had been by sharing that he was the first player in SEC history to do what he had accomplished over his last four games.

Article Continues Below

“Diego Pavia is the 1st player in @SEC history with 400 total yards in 4 straight games.”

The run reached its peak in the regular season finale vs. the Tennessee Volunteers, where Pavia backed up his offseason talk and piled up 433 total yards in a win. In that game he became the first player in the conference since 2022 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels to clear 250 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in the same outing, a line that put him in rare air even for the SEC.

For Vanderbilt football, his impact goes well beyond one record. Pavia helped the Commodores reach new heights while pushing his totals past 3,000 passing yards with 27 touchdowns, cementing a lasting legacy for himself in Nashville.