Diego Pavia has never lacked confidence, but his first days at the Senior Bowl have put his resolve under a brighter spotlight than ever. The star Vanderbilt field general arrived in Mobile with huge momentum from a historic college season, and immediately found himself defending more than just his play.

During his first practice session, Pavia spoke openly in an interview with Simone Eli of PIX11 News about what the opportunity meant to him, reflecting on the jump from college standout to NFL hopeful.

“I feel really good. You kind of get to see what some of these guys can do. It's like, I should just throw it up every time,” said Pavia, via Simone Eli. “I had an amazing experience here today. That's why I'm here at the Panini Bowl…This opportunity is something that I'll remember for the rest of my life.”

That gratitude hasn’t dulled his edge. When asked what he hoped to show scouts and coaches throughout the week, Pavia delivered a blunt assessment of his own value.

“I'm the best player in the country,” Pavia stated. “You get me, you're going to get someone who's a winner, a competitor, a leader, and someone who doesn't take no for an answer.”

The confidence comes amid heightened scrutiny. Official Senior Bowl measurements listed Pavia at 5-foot-8, notably shorter than Vanderbilt’s listed height, triggering immediate deliberation online. While history hasn’t been kind to quarterbacks of that size, Pavia made clear that doubts over measurables won’t define him.

Asked about his offseason preparation and hunger to prove himself, Pavia leaned into the grind that has shaped his unconventional journey.

“I'm a grinder. That's all I've ever known my whole life. I tell this story a lot,” he said. “And I hope someone gets me, and the team that gets me, I'm going to do everything I can in my willpower. I'll die for the team.”

Those words sounds of over confidence, but are backed by production. At 23, Pavia finished second in Heisman voting, won SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and led Vanderbilt to its first-ever 10-win season. He threw for 3,539 yards with 29 touchdowns, added 862 rushing yards and 10 scores, and completed over 70 percent of his passes.

Age and size remain questions, especially with Pavia turning 24 next month, but the 2026 quarterback class lacks depth — a reality that could open doors. If his Senior Bowl performance matches his bravado, Pavia may leave Mobile having done exactly what he set out to do.