It was a historical season for Vanderbilt football and Diego Pavia. Vanderbilt had their most wins in school history, while Pavia finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Now, Pavia is getting ready for the NFL Draft, and part of that is participating in the Senior Bowl. With that, his height has been given a public and official measurement.

Pavia's official Senior Bowl measurements have him standing at 5'9 7/8″, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Yahoo Sports. This is well below the measurement provided by Vanderbilt of 6'0″. With that, fans have been reacting to the official height measurements.

A common response was the picture from the Heisman ceremony, where Pavia, Jeremiyah Love, Fernando Mendoza, and Julian Sayin are all touching the award. Pavia is clearly shorter than every other person in the picture, but Love was also listed at six-foot by Notre Dame.

Other fans took to posting altered pictures, exaggerating the diminutive stature of Pavia.

Many other fans pointed out that there are now other “short kings” in the NFL. Multiple accounts compared him to Bryce Young and Kyler Murray.

Young stands at 5'10” while Murray comes in at 5'9″. Young would go on to be the first overall selection in the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers in 2023, while Murray was the first overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Pavia will likely not be the number one pick in the draft. The top pick is projected to be Fernando Mendoza.

Regardless, Pavia has a chance to work his way into first-round status. With Dante Moore returning to Oregon, there is an opening to move up in the quarterback rankings. Currently, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Pavia ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in the draft. Still, Kiper also had Baker Mayfield ranked low, and he ended up being the first pick in the draft.

“He measured in at 6-foot-0 at the Senior Bowl, and there isn't much history of 6-0 quarterbacks having success in the NFL,” Kiper wrote about the height of Mayfield.

While it did not work out for Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns, he has been a great player in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, proving that a Senior Bowl measurement may not mean that much.