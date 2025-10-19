Vanderbilt football got a huge win over LSU on Saturday. The Commodores are reaping the rewards following that victory. Vanderbilt is going to be hosting College GameDay for Week 9 of the college football season, per On3. The squad is hosting Missouri in a huge SEC game on Saturday.

This will be the first time since 2008 that Vanderbilt has hosted College GameDay. The Commodores are ranked this season, and 6-1 overall.

Vanderbilt defeated LSU on Saturday, 31-24. Quarterback Diego Pavia finished the game with 160 passing yards and a touchdown through the air. Pavia also rushed for two touchdowns, and gained 86 yards on the ground. Pavia was Vanderbilt's leading rusher in the contest.

The Commodores are now 2-1 in the SEC. Their only loss on the year is to Alabama.

Vanderbilt is moving in the right direction

It is certainly an exciting time to be a Vanderbilt football fan. The squad is one of the best teams in the SEC right now, after being in the conference cellar for several years.

Pavia has found some magic with this squad. The dual-threat quarterback is having a great season. Pavia has 1,569 passing yards this year, with 15 touchdown passes. He also has 438 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns.

Pavia looked to be having loads of fun on the field, while leading the Vanderbilt team to victory over LSU Saturday. The Commodores quarterback struck the Heisman pose after scoring a touchdown.

“You can't watch him play and not realize what a game changer he is,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said, per ESPN. “There are a lot of good players. There's only a handful to me that can take a game over, and he's one of those.”

The Commodores still have plenty of football left to play. Missouri will enter the Vanderbilt game with a 6-1 overall record.

“Ultimately we have a lot of season left, and we're going to celebrate this win,” Lea said. “I think we've earned the right to celebrate it. But this game won't define our season. And there's a lot more for this team to accomplish.”

Time will tell if Vanderbilt can win the SEC.