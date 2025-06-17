As Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavio looks to lead his team in the SEC and have a season that puts the whole college football world on notice, there's no doubt he has high expectations going into this year. With Pavia declaring Vanderbilt football the best team in Tennessee, he also believes the program has a chance to win it all.

He would make an appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast and say flat out that they have the “firepower” and “depth” to win the national championship this season, according to On3 Sports.

“For sure. I have no doubt we have the guys to go do it,” Pavia said. “We have the firepower, we have the depth. We have the defense, the offense. Like, we would be selling ourselves short if I was to sit here and tell you we don’t have the faith go and win the national championship.”

Last season, Pavia and the Commodores had one of the best wins in the modern program's history as they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were ranked as the top team in the country at the time. While the team hosted them last year, Vanderbilt now visits Tuscaloosa, and Pavia believes they will win again.

“For sure,” Pavia said. “You win 10 games in the SEC, you’re in the tournament. Then, it’s anyone’s game… I like me over everyone.”

Improvements that Vanderbilt football's Diego Pavia looks to make

As the Vanderbilt football quarterback in Pavia looks to use his 2025 eligibility and produce major success, he also looks to improve in several areas. Last season, the signal-caller threw for 2,293 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions, as he gave insight into what NFL scouts have told him in regards to what aspects he could be better at.

“They said I need to get maybe better as a passer. Sit in the pocket, don’t leave as much, and so I need to work the pocket more,” Pavia said. “I could get better at everything. But, I mean, we had a lot of a lot of play calls to roll outside the pocket.”

“Like, Dylan Stewart off the edges is really good,” Pavia continued. “James Pearce off the edge is really good. So I think doing little things to make sure those guys get off my back and then just letting me make plays — I feel like that’s where I’m best at making plays.”

At any rate, Pavia has the chance to back up his statements as the Commodores open up the upcoming season on Saturday, August 30, when they take on Charleston Southern after finishing 7-6 last year.