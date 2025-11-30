TCU football went viral for earning a spot on the popular Paramount+ series “Landman” a week ago. But Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer brilliantly executed a new virally trending moment — this time against Cincinnati.

Facing third-and-four, Josh Hoover attacked deep with Dwyer running a streak route. The 6-foot wide receiver timed his jump perfectly — hauling down this 69-yard touchdown grab to extend the TCU lead.

JORDAN DWYER TAKES IT 69 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 😤 pic.twitter.com/pIxZUcgx5i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another angle showed how uncanny the catch really was: Dwyer was being bearhugged and still came down with the ball.

But that wasn't the only breakout moment for the transfer from Idaho during this final Big 12 regular season game.

Jordan Dwyer delivered 1 more heads up moment in TCU vs. Cincinnati

The WR later showed his hustle on a crucial touchdown — following a pass that never went his way.

Hoover hit Joseph Manjack IV down the middle, who sprinted toward the end zone and briefly had an opening to score. Manjack, however, coughed up the football. Yet after a few bounces, Dwyer became the one winning possession of the ball, by recovering in the end zone.

Jordan Dwyer recovers for a WILD TD play 😅 pic.twitter.com/FNq3xqNlxi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025

Manjack would've scored on a 44-yard touchdown had he held on. But Dwyer hustled to the ball like a safety or linebacker trying to recover the fumble. That moment became the second touchdown of the night for Dwyer.

He snatched three total passes, but racked up 84 yards and averaged 28 yards a catch. Eric McAlister led all TCU wideouts with eight catches for 101 yards in the 45-23 romp of Cincy.

TCU's win dropped the Bearcats record to 8-4 overall. Meanwhile, head coach Sonny Dykes, Dwyer and company end the regular season with an identical record to Cincy. Now TCU awaits its bowl fate.