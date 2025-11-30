Kentucky football competed in eight straight bowl games recently with Mark Stoops. Louisville and Miller Moss, however, placed Stoops' Lexington future in limbo following its 41-0 romp Saturday.

UK won't be playing in a bowl game for the second straight season. The Wildcats have now gone 4-8 and 5-7 the last two seasons — jeopardizing Stoops' future.

Stoops, however, made his Kentucky future known after the game with reporters.

“Like, I'm going to walk away? Are you kidding me. … Zero percent chance I walk,” Stoops told reporters after the game. “I'm going to be here as far as I'm concerned. I can't control decisions that are made. If you're asking me, I mean I said zero. Zero means zero. Zero percent chance I walk out.”

Mark Stoops dealt with previous Kentucky future questions

It's not the first time Stoops needed to address his future.

Article Continues Below

Georgia handed Kentucky a lopsided 35-14 loss — sparking questions about Stoops' buyout. But he defended himself after that Oct. 4 night too.

“There's zero chance I'm walking away. There's no quit in me, so that's unequivocally 100 percent false. Anyone who tells you that is lying,” Stoops bluntly told reporters.

He even fired off this ultimatum: “I don't want to address that crap no more.”

Unfortunately the calls for his dismissal has grown. Longtime Wildcats reporter and radio personality Matt Jones is one demanding a change on campus. One more radio personality, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan, is another believing the Stoops era must end.

Kentucky endured routs and heartbreak this season — with the Texas overtime loss representing the latter. Ole Miss was another narrow loss back on Sept. 6.