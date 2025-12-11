The sudden firing of Sherrone Moore as head coach of Michigan football has shaken the college football world.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Moore has been sacked from his position in Ann Arbor for having an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” according to a statement released by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

In the same statement, Warde said that Michigan made the decision to fire Moore after an investigation.

While the news of Moore's exit from Michigan caught most people by surprise, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that the investigation, as indicated by Warde, was already being conducted in November.

“Michigan AD Warde Manuel indicated to team staffers that at least part of the Sherrone Moore investigation, which had become far from a secret internally, had been going on since mid-November, sources tell,” Zenitz shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

This saga took a wild turn hours after news of Moore's firing started to spread. Moore was reportedly detained by the City of Saline Police Department.

In a separate report from Nick Schultz of On3, Moore is said to be under the custody of Washtenaw County jail after getting detained and has since been turned over to Pittsfield Township police.

In what turned out to be his final game as coach of Michigan football, Moore saw the Wolverines suffer a 27-9 loss at the hands of Ryan Day and the then-No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in front of over 111,000 fans at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.