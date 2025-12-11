If there was one person who was closely monitoring the next move of in-demand coach Lane Kiffin, it was New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Kiffin was heavily linked to the Giants following the firing of Brian Daboll. It would have been a grand reunion for Kiffin and Dart, who teamed up for three years at Ole Miss. But alas, Kiffin signed with LSU.

The 50-year-old Kiffin had a strong chance to return to the NFL after his stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2007 and 2008, but he decided to give it the old college try anew.

While the 22-year-old Dart could've benefited with Kiffin in the Big Apple, he said he's excited for his former coach's decision.

“He kind of does some things that are unexpected. I'm looking forward to his next opportunity. He and I have such a great relationship,” said Dart in the video posted by SNY.

He also shared his thoughts about the Rebels, whom he led to a 28-13 record during his standout run.

“I'm also really happy for Ole Miss, keeping coach (Pete) Golding at the helm there. I'm happy that they were able to keep their offensive staff, being able to coach the rest of the playoffs,” added Dart.

“It would've been a sign of disrespect a little bit, not letting those guys finish it out. I'm excited to see their run to a national championship this year.”

Ole Miss currently has an 11-1 record, including 7-1 in the SEC.

The Giants, meanwhile, haven't fared as well. They're tied with the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans for the worst record in the league at 2-11.