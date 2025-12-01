Virginia Tech football is swiping away recruits from other power conference representatives under James Franklin. Not just limited to Penn State commits either. Franklin and company just siphoned a former Kentucky commit.

Defensive lineman Garrett Witherington is heading to the Hokies, Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirmed on Monday. He fired off a message to Virginia Tech as well.

“Let’s go Hokie nation! Flipping the script starting now!” he shared via Fawcett.

He's bringing an impressive 6-foot-5, 295-pound frame to the Hokies' trenches. But Witherington also makes this decision amid another notable coaching change.

Mark Stoops got fired from Kentucky late Sunday — ending a 13-season run at Lexington. His Wildcats teams, though, endured consecutive losing seasons the last two years.

Virginia Tech, James Franklin rolling on recruiting trail

Article Continues Below

The Hokies have risen as the most aggressive team ahead of the early national signing period set for Dec. 3 to the fifth. Franklin has pilfered numerous recruits — including four-star talent.

Mathieu Lamah joined the Hokies on Monday afternoon in flipping from Penn State. Lamah was one of the past Penn State commits who pledged to Franklin before his firing. But he's not the only four-star joining the Hokies.

Troy Huhn of Mission Hills, California pivoted from Penn State to Virginia Tech Monday. He hands Franklin his quarterback of the future in Blacksburg. The 6-foot-4 Huhn decommitted from PSU in October following Franklin's dismissal as head coach.

The Hokies weren't through on this December college football recruiting blitz. Thomas Wilder re-committed to Virginia Tech Monday — handing Franklin a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle to build with. Wilder was committed under Brent Fry before reopening his process after Fry's firing.