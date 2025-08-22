The college football recruiting trail is once again filled with rumors and conjecture. As the season approaches, the Tennessee football program remains focused on improving both of their Class of 2026 classes. While their high school class has been solid thus far, there's certainly room for improvement. According to On3's Chad Simmons, four-star EDGE Andrew Rogers will still visit the Tennessee football team in November despite his commitment to Virginia Tech.

“I will still take an official visit to Tennessee in November after I take my official visit to Virginia Tech in October,” Rogers said to On3. Tennessee is a great school, and I am still listening to them, but I feel good about my decision.”

Head coach Josh Heupel and their staff know that the pass rush is another area that could use more help. Stud edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was a first-round pick in this past April's NFL Draft. The Vols have a long history of star pass rushers in program history and are always looking to add the next one. Rogers could certainly be that next piece. However, it seems that his commitment to Virginia Tech is still strong at the moment. Can Heupel and the Tennessee football coaches lure Rogers away from Blacksburg?

Will Tennessee football swipe Andrew Rogers away from Hokies?

Heading into the upcoming season, the Tennessee football program's expectations are sky high. It will be interesting to see just how much the loss of former starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava affects the program, especially in the first few weeks of the season. It looks like senior transfer Joey Aguilar, who was originally at UCLA before Iamaleava transferred there, will be the starter in a few days. If the Tennessee football team gets off to a hot start this season, would that help their standing with Rogers?

Virginia Tech is also entering a pivotal year under head coach Brent Pry. The Hokies have failed to get back to the heights they reached under former legendary coach Frank Beamer. They need more talent in order to compete for an ACC title. Rogers would certainly add to a roster that could use his skillset. Will Virginia Tech be able to hold on to him? Or will Rogers elect to take his talent to Knoxville, where the bright lights of Neyland Stadium play host to the Tennessee football program?