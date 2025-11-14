The Virginia Tech football program is one team involved in coaching rumors, as well as plenty of other programs. Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry after an ugly 45-26 loss to Old Dominion, which was the third straight loss for the Hokies.

Plenty of names have been floated as potential replacements at Virginia Tech, including Alex Golesh, Pat Fitzgerald and more. And, yes, former Penn State coach James Franklin, who was fired this season as well. A recent report linked Franklin to Virginia Tech, so there is plenty of smoke between the two.

But, Franklin is likely to wait and see which other jobs open up before making a decision, and it seems that Virginia Tech is not thrilled with the wait-and-see tactic, according to Bruce Feldman and Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic.

“Chesney is also drawing interest from Virginia Tech, but that school has been primarily focused on trying to land former Penn State head coach James Franklin, who is highly motivated to jump back in … while also waiting to see what other jobs open. The situation at Florida State, where Mike Norvell is trying to close strong and give his bosses a reason to save $55 million on his buyout, could influence Franklin’s next move. Industry sources indicate that Virginia Tech seems ready to move on from waiting for Franklin.”

Speaking of Florida State, that is a big question mark. Head coach Mike Norvell has been in and out of the hot seat the past two years. After four straight losses recently, his name popped back up, and there is a thought that Franklin waits for that job to open up.

But, that might be tricky for Virginia Tech and others who are interested in the ex-Penn State coach. All in all, the rumors continue to churn, and with just a few weeks left in the regular season, it should start to pick up more and more.