Last Saturday, Ohio State had a seismic win over longtime rival Michigan, 27-9. Indeed, Michigan fans are bearing the brunt of losing the latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in sports.

One of those is former Wolverine Taylor Lewan, who has said some harsh things in the past about Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. However, Lewan sat across from Day and expressed sorrow for the previous remarks he had made about Day, per the Bussin With the Boys Podcast.

“I will say this before we start,” Lewan said. “I have said a lot of nasty things. Even after the Spring Tour. I’ve used the third base comment. I’ve said not a leader of men. And you know, my opinion shouldn’t and does not matter to you. However, I will say like I was wrong and you truly beat our a– and you did it with humility. You did it the way Ohio State probably should have done it last year. And you’ve proven me wrong and I want to formally apologize for that.”

Ultimately, Day expressed forgiveness.

“I appreciate it Taylor,” Day said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for you and so no, it means a lot, but it’s a tribute to these guys and the program and these kids and there’s a lot of great life lessons over the last year of just life. This is life right? This is the world we live in, this is the stage we play on and you know you get what comes with losing games. And the only way to get it right is to get it fixed.

Previously, Lewan criticized Day for “not being a leader of men.”

Article Continues Below

The Ohio State/Michigan rivalry can get ugly at times

Throughout the centuries-long history of the rivalry, both sides have been guilty of escalating tensions.

The most recent example came last November. After Michigan upset Ohio State 13-10, a scuffle broke out amongst the players after Michigan attempted to plant a flat at Ohio State's midfield.

During the infamous “ten-year war” (1969-1978) with Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler at the helm, blood would boil over. In 1971, Hayes ripped up the down marker after a non-call.

Two years later, a 10-10 tie resulted in Ohio State earning a berth in the Rose Bowl.