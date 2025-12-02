On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes finally ended their ugly losing streak vs the Michigan Wolverines with a comfortable win on the road over their bitter rivals. The win allowed Ohio State to finish their regular season at a perfect 12-0, and they will now look ahead to a matchup against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game this weekend.

While the final score was lopsided, things didn't start out so hot for Ohio State in this game, as an early interception from quarterback Julian Sayin threatened to put the Buckeyes behind the eight ball early.

Recently, head coach Ryan Day stopped by the Bussin' With The Boys podcast and spoke on his emotions once that happened.

“Was there a piece of you, when we went down and we drove the ball and we kicked three and then the first throw we get an interception. Was there a piece of you that had to be, ‘Oh f—k, it’s happening again?” wondered host Taylor Lewan.

“Of course there was, of course there was,” admitted Day.

However, Day also revealed how the Buckeyes were able to stay poised despite the setback.

“Well the thing that never happened though is like I just never panicked and neither did anybody on the sideline because there was just a certain level of confidence we had going into this game and it was like, I can’t believe this is happening right now,” he added.

Ohio State hasn't lost a game since their shocking home loss against Michigan a year ago, and they will look to continue that winning streak on Saturday vs Indiana.

Both teams come into this game undefeated and are virtual locks to make the playoff when the field is announced on Sunday, at which point Ohio State will begin preparing to defend its national championship crown from a year ago.