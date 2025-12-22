The Washington Huskies quietly put together a strong 2025 season. While Indiana's resurgence, led by Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, stole headlines in the Big Ten, the Huskies accumulated a 9-4 record. The Huskies turned that success into a dominant 38-10 win vs. the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl. A big reason for Washington's winning ways is running back Jonah Coleman. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the senior will not be returning in 2026 as he eyes the next step in his football career.

On Monday, Coleman took to social media to announce that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Since I picked up a football, I've always had a dream I was chasing,” Coleman said in an excerpt from his post on X. “Above all, I want to thank God for His guidance and blessings. He put me in a position I prayed for and worked relentlessly toward, and with that being said, I'm blessed to announce I will be declaring the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Beyond blessed and Thankful ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZrZRcKwvDH — Jonah Coleman (@jonahcoleman8) December 22, 2025

Coleman began his collegiate career at the University of Arizona. In two years with the Wildcats, Coleman totaled 1,243 yards and four touchdowns. Before his junior year, Coleman transferred to Washington, seeing his production take off in the process.

Coleman put together his best season on the ground in 2024, racking up 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns. He then compiled his most complete season in 2025, scoring a Big Ten-leading 17 touchdowns and totaling 1,112 scrimmage yards.

Jonah Coleman finishes his Huskies' career with the 19th-most scrimmage yards and the 10th-most touchdowns in program history.