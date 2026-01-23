The ever-changing world of NCAA sports is so rapid that it is hard to keep up. Certainly, the landmark 2018 Supreme Court decision opened the floodgates for things such as NIL.

Now the NCAA is taking another strong step. On Friday, it was announced that they gave the green light for the use of sponsorship patches on jerseys, per Nick Schultz of On3Sports. The measure was approved by the NCAA Division 1 cabinet board and go into effect on Aug. 1.

It will allow players to wear two commercial logos on uniforms and one on equipment during the College Football preseason and postseason. Additionally, they can wear patches during conference championships.

Some are praising the move as another way to generate revenue.

“College sports are in an exciting new era of increased financial benefits for student-athletes, and the Cabinet’s vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund those benefits,” said Josh Whitman, Illinois athletics director and D-I Cabinet chair, in a statement.

“This also continues the NCAA’s efforts to expand flexibility in areas of NCAA rules, thereby allowing schools and conferences to set standards that reflect their values and serve their unique needs. This important policy change is another step forward in advancing that philosophy and providing members with increased flexibility.”

This comes as the NCAA is still coming to terms with student-athlete compensation. Last summer, the NCAA paid out $2.8 billion to former athletes in lost NIL earnings. The wearing of sponsorship patches will begin just when the 2026 college football season starts.