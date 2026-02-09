Ahead of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX clash with the New England Patriots, the team received a boost from an unlikely source. South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley decided to rock the jersey of Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori during her team's 93-50 rout of SEC rival Tennessee. The SEC Network shared Staley's tribute to a fellow Gamecock alum in Emmanwori via X, formerly Twitter.

.@GamecockWBB 🤝 @GamecockFB Dawn Staley rockin' the Nick Emmanwori Seahawks jersey while coaching mid-game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pWc35zud6k — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 8, 2026

“@GamecockWBB🤝@GamecockFB,” posted the SEC-focused account Sunday afternoon. “Dawn Staley rockin' the Nick Emmanwori Seahawks jersey while coaching mid-game 🔥.”

Hopefully, Staley and her team's winning ways will rub off on Emmanwori and his teammates during the biggest football game of the season. The last time the Seahawks played for the Lombardi Trophy, the team lost to the Patriots in a heartbreaking 28-24 Super Bowl XLIX loss. This team is completely different from that one, with Emmanwori's addition in April's draft serving as the installation of one of the roster's final pieces. Can Seattle avenge their loss in the desert eleven years ago with a victory over New England in the Bay Area?

Seahawks look to capture second Super Bowl title on Sunday night

Staley's third-ranked Gamecocks stretched their lead over the rest of the SEC to a game and a half, as South Carolina is now 10-1 in conference play. The Seahawks had a similarly dominant run during this past regular season, winning the NFC West and claiming the conference's top seed with a 14-3 record.

Emmanwori proved to be a steal with the Seahawks' second-round pick last April. The former South Carolina standout became a key part of head coach Mike Macdonald's scheme. This Seattle defense feels like the one that led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014. Can Emmanwori use the extra bit of motivation from Staley's shoutout to provide an impact play Sunday evening? If so, the Hawks' quest for their second Lombardi Trophy could be a successful one by the end of the night.