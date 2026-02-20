The LSU women's basketball Tigers entered Thursday night's game versus Ole Miss having lost two of their last three games, so fans did not expect head coach Kim Mulkey to bench one of her best players for the entire second half. Many assumed that star guard Mikaylah Williams suffered an injury, but it quickly became clear that she was riding the pine for a completely different reason. What was it?

“Coach's decision,” Mulkey surprisingly told the media after LSU's 78-70 win over the Rebels, per reporter Wilton C. Jackson II. Let the speculation begin. Following losses to national title contenders Texas and South Carolina, it is quite alarming to see Williams land on the bench in the midst of another tight contest. She scored seven points on 3-of-8 shooting with two assists and four turnovers in 16 minutes of action.

Fortunately, the Tigers had enough bite to overpower Ole Miss without the First-Team All-SEC selection, as they outscored their opponent 24-7 in the fourth quarter to clinch the needed road victory. Gamecocks transfer and 2024 champion MiLaysia Fulwiley posted 26 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks in just 24 minutes off the bench. Program great and 2023 champ Flau'jae Johnson added 18 points.

If LSU had fallen short, Mulkey would probably be getting skewered right now. As it stands, people are confused by what led to Williams' benching. Did something happen at halftime? Fans may not get an answer to that question, but they will now closely monitor the 6-foot junior's body language going forward.

Kim Mulkey and Mikaylah Williams will ideally be on the same page when LSU (23-4) hosts Missouri (16-12) on Sunday.