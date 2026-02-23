Jackson State baseball scored a huge victory over Yale during the Andre Dawson Classic. The Tigers prevailed in a 6-5 victory on February 21st at the event that was held at the Jackie Robinson Training Facility. Yale entered the game without a win this season.

Yale struck first in the opening inning. Jack Dauer bounced a grounder to short that brought Kaiden Dossa home, and with Garrett Larsen moving up to third on the play, the Bulldogs kept the pressure on. Moments later, Larsen swiped home to give Yale a 2–0 lead.

Jackson State answered in the second. Tyshon Patty’s groundout to short allowed Edwin Lemus Hudson Jr. to score, and Wilson followed with a base hit to left that plated Diego Melendez to even the score at 2–2. The Tigers took control in the fourth when Hudson crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Wilson added another RBI single, and a throwing error helped Melendez score as Jackson State moved in front 4–2.

The Tigers extended their lead in the fifth. Pierre Cabral lifted a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Ledy Alvarez, and Hederick Torres followed with a bunt that brought Reed home, pushing the advantage to 6–2. Yale began to chip away in the sixth when Larsen launched a solo homer to left-center, cutting the deficit to three. The Bulldogs made it a one-run game in the eighth after Dossa connected on a two-run shot to left-center that also scored Colin Sloan, trimming Jackson State’s lead to 6–5.

In his first start, Wilson set the tone offensively for Jackson State, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while driving in a run and drawing a walk as part of the Tigers’ 10-hit performance. Tyree Reed added two hits in three at-bats and crossed the plate once, while Diego Melendez chipped in a pair of hits in four trips and scored twice for JSU (3–3).

Jackson State is now prepared to face Tougaloo College on Tuesday at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on SWAC TV.