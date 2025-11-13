The women's college basketball season is still young, but Hannah Hidalgo's hot start is already turning heads and landing her in the history books. The Notre Dame women's basketball star stepped up in the team's game against Akron, logging a school-record 44 points to go along with her NCAA-record 16 steals in the Fighting Irish's 85-58 win on Wednesday night.

The stunning performance made Hidalgo the first player in NCAA, WNBA, or NBA history to put up 40+ and 15+ steals in a single game. Hidalgo hit 16 of 25 of her shots, 50% of her threes, and nine of her 11 free throws en route to her record-setting mark in 28 minutes of playing time. She also rounded out her double-double with nine rebounds and four assists.

Hannah Hidalgo of @ndwbb is the first player in NBA, WNBA or NCAA history (men or women, any division) with 40+ points and 15+ steals in a game. pic.twitter.com/2bcP8xuZKF — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hidalgo has a history of being a steals specialist, as she finished her freshman year as the NCAA's steals leader with 160 total in 2023-24. She did most of her work in the first half, scoring 28 of her points on 12-for-18 shooting, which also included a 14-0 run. Hidalgo also led the way for Notre Dame's 9-0 run in the second half, helping the team to a 70-44 lead over Akron by the third quarter.

The junior's 16 steals topped multiple players who previously held the record at 14, with the most recent mark set back in 2008 by Georgia Tech's Jill Ingram. The Fighting Irish notched 30 steals overall out of Akron's 38 turnovers, resulting in 41 points — nearly half of their point total for the contest.

Notre Dame remains undefeated with a 3-0 record on the season so far and sits in first place in the ACC. Despite their wins, the Fighting Irish fell three spots in the Associated Press' Top 25 this week to land at No. 18. They'll attempt to move back up the rankings when they take on No. 14 Michigan on Saturday.