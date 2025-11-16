Aaron Donald's legacy in the NFL is widely known. The undersized defensive tackle accumulated 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight All-Pro team nods, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and won Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams.

While his inevitable Pro Football Hall of Fame induction will have to wait, Donald got to experience the next best thing on Saturday. During halftime of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame game, Donald got his jersey retired by his alma mater. Although Pittsburgh lost the game, it was a special day nonetheless.

Reflecting on the moment, Donald shared his appreciation for his time at Pittsburgh and what having his jersey retired means to him.

“It's unreal, right? I would say a dream come true, but I've never dreamed this big, Donald said via the ACC Network. “So, to be here today in my hometown city at the university that I attended in my own backyard, looking at my jersey with my name right there hanging up forever, it's hard to put into words. It's a blessing. You know, hard work pays off. To be able to reap the benefits of it, retire from the game and be done with it, and still get accolades for what I did years ago, it's truly a blessing.”

Donald, a Pittsburgh native, spent four years with the Pittsburgh football team. Totaling 51 collegiate games with the Panthers, Donald accumulated 66 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles. As a senior, Donald won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award and was voted as a consensus All-American. He also won the Bronko Nagurski award (most outstanding defensive player) and the Chuck Bednarik award (defensive player of the year) in 2013.

Donald is the 11th player to have his jersey retired by the Pittsburgh football team. He joins Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett, Larry Fitzgerald, and Dan Marino as other notable players to receive the honor.