Liberty softball is having its Cinderella moment. The Flames proved just how much parity exists in NCAA softball by shocking Texas A&M in the winner-take-all regional matchup game, knocking out the No. 1 seed and moving them closer to a 2025 Women's College World Series title in historic fashion.

DOWN GOES NO. 1 TEXAS A&M 🤯 The Liberty Flames advance to their first Super Regional in program history 😤

The feat didn't just secure Liberty a spot in the Super Regionals, but it also went down as the first time a top-seeded side failed to make it out of the regional round. The Flames added insult to injury by ousting Texas A&M on its home turf in College Station.

LIBERTY MAKES HISTORY BY STUNNING THE NO. 1 OVERALL SEED 🔥

The Aggies almost avoided ending up on the wrong side of history, holding a 3-1 lead heading into the sixth inning. Back-to-back two- and three-run homers put the Flames up 6-3 and the game nearly out of reach. Texas A&M attempted a comeback, adding two runs to the board, but Liberty closed out the final inning to lock in its 6-5 victory.

Liberty wasn't the only squad to play spoiler en route to the World Series championship. UC Santa Barbara upset Power 4 rival Arizona State and San Diego State before falling to UCLA, while Southeastern Louisiana shocked No. 10 LSU in the postseason opener.

The Flames are also celebrating the fact that they're playing in the program's first-ever Eugene Super Regional round. Unranked Liberty will attempt to keep its Cinderella run going when it faces off against No. 16 Oregon in a three-game series beginning May 23.

If the Flames can get through the Ducks, the team will book a ticket to its first Women's College World Series, which starts May 29 in Oklahoma City.