The Big Ten Conference is not an easy place to compete in. Basketball programs that have long ravaged the Midwest and the nation reside here which makes winning games inside the conference significantly hard. Nonetheless, Coach Fred Hoiberg stayed patient with the Nebraska basketball program. He took a pay cut two years ago and developed great talents like Keisei Tominaga. Heading into the NCAA Tournament and March Madness, the Cornhuskers head coach's patience paid off.
The Nebraska basketball program has given Coach Fred Hoiberg a contract extension, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. His new two-year deal will see him coach the Cornhuskers well into the 2029 season. More than that, he also notched a $1 million annual raise to $4.25 million. Only $3.5 million would have been given to him next season if he did not get this big payday.
This new deal is not at all surprising for Nebraska basketball fans. Coach Hoiberg has led the Cornhuskers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. Their 2023-24 campaign also saw them net a 23-win record while just suffering 10 losses which is good for the second-most winningest season in the school's basketball program.
All he could really do was be appreciative of the opportunity to lead the Nebraska basketball squad for more years, via ESPN.
“I'm appreciative of the confidence our administration has shown in our staff's leadership of the Husker basketball program. With our history at the University of Nebraska, this is a special place for our family. We want to continue to build a program that our fans can embrace and one that represents the values of Nebraskans,” he said.
Nebraska basketball's March Madness aspirations
The journey is far from over for the Cornhuskers. Believe it or not, the Nebraska basketball program has never won a game in the NCAA Tournament. Now, they have the best opportunity to do so. With Keisei Tominaga lighting it up on the outside and Brice Williams showing his all-around potential, this could be the year that they net the big win and even make a deep run.
Texas A&M awaits the Cornhuskers in the first round of March Madness. Will they be able to bring glory back to Lincoln?