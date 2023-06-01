Decision time came for many college stars on the eve of May 31st as the NBA Draft deadline came. Even Nebraska Basketball is not exempt from being nervous about their stars’ departures. In hopes of following Bryce McGowens, the Cornhuskers’ three-level scorer, Keisei Tominaga, declared early for the draft. Tonight, he had a final chance to revisit his decision.

Keisei Tominaga is set to return to Lincoln and play another year with Nebraska basketball. Tominaga announced the decision on his personal Twitter with much happiness. Coach Matt Rhule will get a veteran leader back as they attempt to regain glory in the BIG 10 conference.

The Japanese Olympian totaled 13.1 points on a highly efficient 50% field goal percentage on the floor. Much of his skillset revolves around the three-point arc where he has an impressive 40% shooting split. His shooting splits were almost near legendary status as his free throw percentage was at 86.8%. Nearing a 50-40-90 average in his last season, Tominaga is likely only getting better. Effectively, Nebraska gets its floor spreader back.

Before his decision, the sharpshooter had an appreciable pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers. His training with NBA coaches and high-level draft aspirants ensures that his level of play will increase for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga saw the floor 25 minutes per game in their last season, but with the training he received his playing time is likely to increase.

This is not the first time Tominaga dabbled with competition bigger than the NCAA. He played for Japan in their 3×3 basketball squad for the 2020 Olympics. He would help the team to a quarterfinal berth, only losing to the eventual gold medalists Latvia.