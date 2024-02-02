The Cornhuskers pulled off a shocking upset win.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball team has been having a decent overall year at 16-6, but they've struggled a bit in Big 10 Conference play as they've only managed a 6-5 record. Nebraska has actually gotten better though each season under Fred Hoiberg and this is the first time in his five years as head coach that they've posted a winning record. After getting a big upset win against Purdue a couple of weeks ago, Nebraska got another upset win this time against No. 6 Wisconsin and Hoiberg could not believe it.

"I have no idea [how we did that]."@HuskerMBB head coach Fred Hoiberg shared his thoughts after Nebraska overcame a 19-point deficit to upset No. 6 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YAepQ4qmwc — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 2, 2024

“I don't know, I have no idea. I think we showed a lot of resolve, I don't know if the last couple of days in practice helped us with this, develop a little bit of toughness,” Hoiberg said. “It wasn't looking good, we get down 19 against a team that's hard to come back on, but we just kept fighting. That's what I love about these guys. . .we got some stops at the end, and just a total team effort.”

Nebraska once trailed by 19 against Wisconsin before coming back to win, 80-72. C.J. Wilcher led the Cornhuskers with 22 points off the bench on 7-10 shooting from the field, 5-7 shooting from the three point line and 3-3 shooting from the free throw line. They also got 20 points from Rienk Mast.

Even with their two big wins against Purdue and Wisconsin, Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska have a slim chance at making the NCAA Tournament. It will likely take a tremendous effort in the Big 10 Tournament to have a shot at getting into the big dance.