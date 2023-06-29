Coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska football are starting to come alive as their recruitment is in full swing. The latest player they added is an elite weapon out of Ainsworth High School. The Cornhuskers snagged Carter Nelson right under the noses of programs like Georgia football, and Alabama football.

Carter Nelson is headed to the Cornhuskers. He explained why Nebraska football and Matt Rhule were such an attractive choice for him as he made his 2024 college decision in a statement, per Chase Matteson of 1011 News.

WATCH: Carter Nelson (@Carter83854638) explains that the bond made with the #Huskers 2024 class had a direct impact on his decision to stay home. @1011_News (🏈🎥@DanielKaelin5) pic.twitter.com/NMT8LOGSCy — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) June 28, 2023

“It was a bond we had over the visit, and that was something really important to me. There were a couple of other schools I went to where we had a really good bond and calling those guys, it was really tough. I Had a hard time doing it. But like I said, I had a really good bond with those guys and I’m excited to get to work,” the Nebraska football commit declared.

Matt Rhule gets the seventh-best tight end in the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the 97th overall best prospect in his year level.

The 6-foot-4 tight end racked up 25 touchdowns. He rushed for 14 of them and received the remaining 11. He is also not a slouch on the defensive squad. Totals of six interceptions, three sacks, and 41 tackles prove that. The young man also has a throwing game as he darted 663 yards to his teammates. Carter Nelson only took nine games to accomplish these statistics.

Did Nebraska football land a versatile player with a huge NFL upside?