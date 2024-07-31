The New York Yankees made a number of moves before the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The acquisitions of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Mark Leiter Jr. led the way for the ball club. However, the Yankees reportedly opted against trading for Jack Flaherty. So how does Aaron Judge feel about New York's overall 2024 MLB trade deadline performance?

“It's great. We got some good guys already making contributions so far,” Judge said on Tuesday, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com “We saw what Jazz (Chisholm) did tonight, and then Mark (Leiter Jr.) — I don't even think he had time to take off his airplane shoes, man. It's impressive. We got some good guys.”

Chisholm has enjoyed a historic start to his Yankees career. The former Miami Marlins star reacted to playing for the Yankees so far, via Hoch as well.

“This is what I live for. I love the lights. I love the big crowds,” Chisholm said on Tuesday. “I love everything like that. So it's super exciting. I'm enjoying it.”

Yankees' new-look roster

New York needed some offensive help. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have been the Yankees only consistent hitters in 2024. Chisholm was not playing especially well in Miami, but he has the potential to become a star.

Chisholm has hit four home runs through his first three games in a Yankees jersey, something that has never been done before in franchise history. There are no guarantees that Chisholm will play at such an elite level throughout the remainder of the season, but adding him is an upgrade nonetheless.

The Leiter acquisition provides the ball club with relief depth. New York has worked hard to develop a quality bullpen over the years. They are seemingly always willing to add and subtract quickly if necessary when it comes to the bullpen.

The Yankees are a true contender in 2024. But can they win their first World Series since 2009?