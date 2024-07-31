It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers-Padres.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still likely to win the National League West. However, they keep blowing big leads and letting wins turn into shocking losses. If they keep doing this, they might let the San Diego Padres hang around in the division race in late September and steal the National League West.

The Padres aren't a great team, but they are better than they were a year ago. San Diego has found a way to generate more consistent offense compared to last year's immensely frustrating team, which could never seem to stack together a good week or 10 days of games. This Padre team is creating offense on a more regular basis. That, combined with a leaky Dodger bullpen which has become noticeably unreliable in recent weeks, led to a San Diego comeback from a 5-0 deficit for a 6-5 victory in front of over 47,000 in a jam-packed Petco Park on Tuesday.

The Dodgers have blown three five-run leads in the past three weeks. The first one was in Detroit just before the All-Star break. This past weekend in Houston, the Dodgers let a five-run lead turn into a walk-off loss. Now the Dodgers have thrown away yet another five-run advantage. It's a trend.

Dodgers-Padres Projected Starters

Clayton Kershaw vs. Dylan Cease

Clayton Kershaw (0-0) has a 4.50 ERA. He has one start under his belt in 2024, and it came last week. The Dodgers have gotten used to this storyline with Kershaw, whose body has continuously betrayed him as he ages, but not to the point that he can't pitch for a few months each season. We have seen Kershaw miss extended time in recent years, but then come back to the mound and pitch well for a short period of time. The obvious concern is that Kershaw's glass-level fragility could resurface at any time. Making sure he stays healthy is the primary concern. Getting him to the National League Division Series and putting him in position to pitch a lot better than he did a year ago versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is the goal for the Dodgers, who need all the starting pitching help they can get amid a rash of injuries and an overworked bullpen which keeps blowing big leads.

Last Start: Thursday, July 25 versus the San Francisco Giants: 4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: none

Dylan Cease (10-8) has a 3.50 ERA. What happened in Dylan Cease's last start? Something he and the Padres will never forget. Cease threw a no-hitter in Washington against the Nationals, giving himself a piece of baseball immortality. Cease needed a few good plays from his fielders. He was also fortunate that a few bobbled balls were ultimately caught and turned into outs. Cease has been absolutely on fire the past few outings. In his last three starts, encompassing 22 innings, Cease has not allowed a run. He has given up just two total hits. He has allowed no more than one hit in four of his last six starts. He has had only one bad start in his last six outings. He has clearly figured out how to pitch better after a rocky start to the season. He has lowered his ERA from 4.14 to 3.50 in the past five weeks.

Last Start: Thursday, July 25 versus the Washington Nationals: 9 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 9 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 59 2/3 IP, 44 H, 25 R, 7 HR, 17 BB, 81 K

Here are the Dodgers-Padres MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +104

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers will be mad after Tuesday's loss. They will take out their frustrations on Dylan Cease.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres have the clear pitching edge, given how well Dylan Cease is pitching right now.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick

We usually take sides, but this is a game for the total. Clayton Kershaw isn't all the way back in top form. Dylan Cease is due for some regression. Take the over, with the Padres being likely to score more runs than the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Over 7