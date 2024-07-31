The Denver Broncos are coming into their new identity under head coach Sean Payton. The Russell Wilson years felt like a bit of purgatory for the Broncos, but they are finally building towards a better future. Denver has had some success finding players who have bought into this new vision of the team. Count Courtland Sutton among those players.

According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Courtland Sutton is a true believer in the new Denver Broncos system.

“I believe in this system,” Sutton told Tom Pelissero and Cynthia Frelund on Tuesday's Inside Training Camp Live on NFL Network. “I believe in this organization. Being here going into my seventh year, I believe in what the Broncos organization has stood for for years, and I know that we have what we need to be able to get this organization back into the rankings that it needs to be in. I believe in the offense coach [Sean] Payton and the guys put together.”

Sutton has good reason to believe in this version of the Denver Broncos. His best career season came in his first year under Payton, where he logged 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Sutton expects the Broncos to be successful in 2024, regardless of the outside noise that doubts their chances.

“Like I said, we had success last year,” Sutton said. “We may have come up short a few times, but we've had success. And I think there's a lot more promise that's there that a lot of people may not believe in, and that's completely fine with us because we like to play with that chip on our shoulders.”

Courtland Sutton recently agreed to $15.2 million contract restructure with Broncos

This NFL offseason has been dominated by wide receiver news. Several players have inked lucrative long-term extensions, while others are holding out for a new contract.

Courtland Sutton did not take the same approach as other NFL wide receivers, but he still got rewarded for his hard work.

According to Tom Pelissero, last week the Broncos and Courtland Sutton agreed to restructure his contract. This allows Sutton to earn more money in his second-to-last year of the deal.

Pelissero noted that Sutton “reported to training camp on time and Denver sweetened the deal for one of its team leaders.”

Sutton's new deal includes $1.5 million in new incentives along with a base salary of $13 million. He can make up to $15.2 million in 2024.

It is good to see the Broncos reward one of their most vocal leaders. Sutton is also deserving based on tenure — only Garrett Bolles has been on the team longer than Sutton.

We can't wait to see this new Broncos team in action later this fall!