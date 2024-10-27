Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola is making a vow after his team came up just short against Ohio State. Raiola is pledging that his offense won't get stopped on fourth down in the future, especially when they are in a goal-to-go situation.

Nebraska lost to Ohio State Saturday in a thriller, 21-17. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get a touchdown in the third quarter and take the lead. Nebraska got stopped on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a drive that we wish we could have finished off,” Raiola said, per ESPN. “I think we had our best play called. We just came up a little short and that’s what it is right now. And we’ll make sure that we hit those plays coming in the future.”

Nebraska football is now 5-3 following the loss.

Nebraska is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season

The Cornhuskers won just five games in 2023, and are stuck on that number again this year. Nebraska football has found a stellar young play caller in Raiola, who is having a special freshman season.

Raiola didn't have his best outing against Ohio State. The freshman threw for 152 yards and an interception, with no touchdown passes. This campaign, Raiola posted 1,744 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He does have seven interceptions this season for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska's defense played its heart out against Ohio State Saturday, to try and help their young quarterback. The Buckeyes posted just 64 rushing yards in the game, but Nebraska ultimately gave up three touchdown passes to Will Howard.

“Give Nebraska credit and the job they did,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “They had a hard time the week before. We knew they were going to come out and play us really hard.”

Nebraska next plays UCLA on Saturday, in an attempt to snap a two-game losing streak. UCLA is 2-5 on the year.