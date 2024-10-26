After Ohio State football was flagged for targeting, head coach Ryan Day threw a tantrum on the sidelines, and so did Buckeyes' fans. Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola called out Ohio State fans who began throwing bottles and trash onto the field, which resulted in a game stoppage during the Cornhuskers' eventual 21-17 loss to the Buckeyes, per On3.

“The bottles being thrown is just, I don’t know, it kind of feels like it disrespects football and the nature of it,” Dylan Raiola said. “It happened and we had to get away from it, but nah, it was loud. It was a cool environment. But we knew that coming in.”

The Huskers kept the score tight for the entire game. Three drives that led to field goals could have certainly gone better, but Nebraska couldn't execute consistently when in Ohio State territory. The Cornhuskers were flagged for seven penalties for 62 yards and limited to just 152 passing yards with a lowly 4.6 yards per attempt.

Speaking of poor execution, Ohio State converted just 1-of-10 third downs as Nebraska shut down their stout ground game. RB Quinshon Judkins was limited to just 29 yards, his second straight game with 30 or fewer rushing yards. He did find the end zone on a nine-yard reception.

The Cornhuskers fell to 5-3 on the season, and all three losses came against ranked Big Ten opponents.

Nebraska football must rebound from two-game losing streak

The Huskers proved they have an excellent defense, but they must find a way to get more traction on offense. Nebraska has scored fewer than 20 points in their last three games. Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola started the season with some forward momentum, throwing eight touchdowns in his first four contests. Unfortunately, he's been ice-cold since, with just one TD pass and four interceptions in his last four games.

Nebraska football had an opportunity to take the lead in the third quarter but were stuffed at the goal line on fourth down. Raiola reflected on the drive and what could have been, per the Associated Press.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a drive that we wish we could have finished off,” Raiola said. “I think we had our best play called. We just came up a little short and that’s what it is right now. And we’ll make sure that we hit those plays coming in the future.”

The Huskers host the UCLA Bruins next week on Saturday, November 2 at 3:30 p.m. EST.