Coaches are known to be serious and focus first on managing egos and plotting schematics for games. Although, a lot of them are not that one-dimensional. A lot of really good coaches act as mentors and some even father figures to their players. A certain amount of unwavering belief is needed for all of that to materialize. Coach Matt Rhule may just be doing that to his players at Nebraska football. He exudes so much confidence about his Cornhuskers' upcoming performance as the Big Ten conference gets started in a few weeks.

Fall is coming and that means college football is back with loaded student sections and loud crowds. Rallying behind alma mater's is nothing new as well as believing in them to a really large extent. The more involved a person is with the team also means that they want their team to do well. Fans of the Cornhuskers do not need to worry as Coach Matt Rhule gave the team a lot of reassurance, via the A Look N series.

“I will not get to game week and then change who I am just to try to win a game; I’m playing with the real ones. I’m playing with the real dudes. I’m playing with the real guys,” he said to the Nebraska football roster.