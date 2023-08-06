The situation that Matt Rhule came into at Nebraska football certainly wasn't ideal. After firing Bo Pelini, the Cornhuskers looked to Nebraska legend Scott Frost to resurrect the program. That experiment went very poorly, and now Rhule has his hands full. While we'll have to wait to see what the Cornhuskers do on the field, Rhule has been doing well with recruiting, and more good news could be coming soon.

Four-star edge rusher Jayshawn Ross is now being looked at as a Nebraska lock, according to On3. Ross was believed to be a lock to end up at Oklahoma football, the Cornhuskers rival, but now he is being given an 80% chance to commit to Nebraska and just an 8% chance to commit to Oklahoma. This would be a huge a recruiting win for Matt Rhule and Nebraska football if the prediction is correct.

Jayshawn Ross is ranked as the #311 overall prospect in the 2024 class, the #24 EDGE and the #8 player in the state of Missouri. He currently attends Liberty North High School in Kansas City, MO.

Right now, Nebraska has the #21 overall recruiting class in the country and the #5 class in the Big Ten. Those rankings include USC football and UCLA football in the conference, but have yet to include Oregon football and Washington football. For not going to a bowl game since 2016, that's an impressive class. Things seem to be trending in a positive direction for Nebraska under Rhule.

We will get our first look at the Rhule-led Cornhuskers in just a few short weeks. Nebraska opens the season on the road against Minnesota football on August 31st.