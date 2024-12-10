With the talk around Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola being that he could transfer out of the school, head coach Matt Rhule gives his input about the constant rumors. This news comes after a handful of players from the Nebraska football team entered the portal, but Rhule would have a stern take about Raiola specifically.

As the Cornhuskers prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College, Rhule would say that Raiola is focused on the “game plan” for the game so that the team can get a winning record, according to Omaha World-Herald. He would also mention the message that Raiola sent out via his Instagram social media, where he would post “All in! GBR,” which GBR stands for “Go Big Red.”

“He’s at practice right now and is going through the gameplan,” Rhule said of Raiola. “I don’t speak for our players, I know he put a message out last night; I think there’s always going to be rumors but I don’t deal in rumors, I deal in facts. He’s here, he’s with us, he’s been all in for us and he’s a good enough player that every school in the country should probably come to try to recruit him.”

Nebraska football quarterback Raiola has also proclaimed the future of the team, saying that the next goal for him is the College Football Playoffs.

“Playoffs next year, it's as simple as that,” Raiola said after the game.

Nebraska football QB Dylan Raiola's freshman season coming to a close

Rhule would also speak to the media about the mindset for coaching his student-athletes, even for ones that plan to enter the portal and play for another team.

“We go out every day, and we coach the players that are out there for that day. If a guy’s got class, then we don’t coach them. If a guy’s sick, we don’t coach them, and if a guy’s decided that he might want to leave, we don’t coach them,” Rhule said.

This season, Raiola has been known for imitating the likes of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he is also considered one of the top young, up-and-coming players at the position as he was a five-star coming out of high school. He has thrown for 2,595 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Another Nebraska football player transferring?

Besides Raiola, another key player who was seemingly leaving the Cornhuskers through the transfer portal is running back Emmett Johnson, who is the second-leading rusher on the team with 523 yards and a touchdown. After the initial reports of transferring, the sophomore star would say he was returning to the Nebraska football team as Rhule sang his praises to the media.

“We love Emmett, he’s a great player and in his heart he’s always wanted to be a Husker,” Rhule said.

“…There’s going to be all kinds of questions and conjecture (about the roster) but we need 11 guys on offense, 11 guys on defense and 11 guys on special teams,” Rhule continued. “We still have about 130-some guys on the roster, so we’re going to bring a big group to New York.”

The Nebraska football team is 6-6 as they face Boston College in the afternoon on Dec. 28 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.