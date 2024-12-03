Nebraska football is losing some players to the transfer portal. A number of Cornhuskers defensive stars are looking to go elsewhere following the announced departure of the team's defensive coordinator.

Nebraska starting linebacker Mikai Gbayor is entering the portal, per On3. Linebacker Stefon Thompson is also entering, per Cornhuskers Wire.

Gbayor is a big loss for the team. He posted 73 tackles in two seasons for the Cornhuskers, as well as 1.5 sacks.

These departures come as the school's defensive coordinator Tony White leaves Lincoln for Florida State. White will serve as defensive coordinator under Mike Norvell, who is trying to rebuild that program after a disastrous 2024 season. Florida State football finished the year at 2-10.

The announcements also come as Nebraska football made the decision to keep offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen around a bit longer. The Cornhuskers announced the two parties agreed to a long-term contract. Holgorsen joined the team mid-season, after starting the year as an assistant at TCU. Holgorsen also served as head coach at Houston and West Virginia.

Nebraska football is 6-6 on the year, with Matt Rhule in his second season.

Nebraska football is hoping for a solid end to the season with a bowl win

Nebraska football reached bowl eligibility this season for the first time in nearly a decade. Rhule continues to work on turning around the Cornhuskers, who were once a blue-blood college football program.

Rhule has the services of Dylan Raiola, a freshman quarterback who put up some good numbers for most of the season. Raiola threw for 2,595 yards with 12 touchdowns this season. The freshman has struggled though to protect the football, as he has 10 interceptions.

The Cornhuskers have a solid out of conference win this season over Colorado, but the squad stumbled in the middle of the year. Nebraska football lost four Big Ten games in a row, including a blowout defeat to Indiana. The squad was nearly able to upset Ohio State, but lost a close 21-17 battle. It was clearly an up and down year for a Nebraska team looking to move up the ladder in the rigorous Big Ten.

Nebraska awaits its bowl opponent, and will have a chance to get to seven wins in Rhule's second year. Nebraska fans hope that Rhule, with Dana Holgorsen calling plays, can help the Cornhuskers return to great heights.