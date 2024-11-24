For the first time since 2016, Nebraska will compete in a post-season bowl game. It is no coincidence that accomplishment came in the same year as Dylan Raiola's arrival, and the star freshman already has broader goals on his mind.

After blowing out Wisconsin to become bowl-eligible in Week 13, Raiola told the media after the game that he wants to take Nebraska to the College Football Playoffs in 2025.

“Playoffs next year, it's as simple as that,” Raiola said after the game.

Raiola completed 28 of his 38 pass attempts for 293 yards and one touchdown in the game. He went viral on social media once again for mimicking his idol Patrick Mahomes' touchdown celebration after tossing his lone score of the contest.

Nebraska's bowl eligibility also comes in head coach Matt Rhule's second season. Rhule, who rose to prominence as the head coach of Temple and Baylor, was one game short of a postseason berth in 2023 but has now secured a bowl game in 2024 with one game still to go.

The last time Nebraska was in a bowl game, they lost 38-24 to Tennessee in the 2016 Music City Bowl. They have not won a bowl game since 2015 when they won a 37-29 contest against UCLA in the Foster Farms Bowl. Both occurrences were under the brief Mike Riley era.

Nebraska eyes Week 14 matchup with Iowa

With one game remaining in the regular season, Nebraska will go back on the road to face Iowa for the final week. Both teams have already secured bowl eligibility with the Hawkeyes owning a 7-4 record.

For as much as 2024 has been a revelation for the Cornhuskers, the season has been a disappointment for Iowa. The Hawkeyes went 10-4 in 2023 and qualified for the Big 10 Championship Game but have been nowhere near the top of the conference in 2024.

Iowa's up-and-down season has been headlined by the questionable handling of fifth-year quarterback Cade McNamara, who appears to be out with a concussion. Rumors of McNamara leaving the team were shut down by the quarterback in Week 13. The former Michigan Wolverine has not taken the field since Oct. 19, when he led the team to a disappointing loss to Michigan State.