Dante Dowdell has big plans for his time with Nebraska football.

Year one of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln was a lot of the same for Nebraska fans, but the program still seems to be heading in the right direction. The Cornhuskers finished the season with a 5-7 record, but they have gained a lot of momentum in the offseason so far. Nebraska recently flipped the top quarterback in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, and the Cornhuskers also just picked up a big commitment in the transfer portal from Oregon football running back transfer Dante Dowdell.

Dante Dowdell recently announced his commitment to Nebraska football, and it keeps the momentum cooking for the Cornhuskers. Dowdell just finished his freshman season at Oregon, and he didn't get a lot of action, but he wasn't able to redshirt. That was a big reason why he decided to transfer. He lost a year of eligibility, but he still wasn't slated to be a top back next year either. He wanted to go somewhere where he was needed, and Nebraska was the right fit.

Nebraska now has their running back for the 2024 season, and Dowdell is excited to be a part of the build happening in Lincoln under Matt Rhule.

“I am committing to the University of Nebraska because it ultimately feels right to me,” Dowdell said, according to an article from On3. “I feel that the running back coach Barthwell and coach Rhule have the best interest in me, the rich history of running backs throughout this school, their system fits the type of runner I am. I want to help restore the roar of this stadium.”

This is a huge pickup for the Cornhuskers, and it sounds like Dowdell will be able to come in and make an immediate impact on this team. 2024 will be a big season for Rhule and Nebraska. First thing is first, he needs to get this team back to a bowl game. That would be a step in the right direction. Once that goal is accomplished, it's time to start thinking about competing for Big Ten titles again.