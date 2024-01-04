Dylan Raiola is doing his part.

Nebraska football is having an eventful start to its offseason. Not only that the Cornhuskers secured the commitment of five-star quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, but they are also among the contenders for the services of some talented players who have entered the transfer portal. Raiola is also apparently already helping Nebraska before he can even take his first snap on the field in Cornhuskers uniform (via Sam McKewon of Huskers Extra).

“Raiola, who flipped from Georgia to NU in December, took in the Husker basketball game Wednesday night inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. He chatted with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and is part of a contingent helping the Huskers recruit transfer portal players. ”

It has been earlier reported that Nebraska football is going to get a visit from Texas Longhorns transfer Isaiah Neyor. There is also Wake Forest Demon Deacons talent Jahmal Banks, who is scheduled to swing by the school before the end of the week. Those are two weapons that Raiola could help lure to play for the Cornhuskers. Having a highly-touted recruit like Raiola on the recruitment could just be all the Cornhuskers need to get the nods of Neyor and Banks.

At the moment, Nebraska football has 29 commits for the 2024 college football season. Only Raiola is the five-star talent in the group so far, while seven are four-stars and 21 are three-stars.

With Raiola set to orchestrate the team's offense on the field next season, Nebraska football is hoping for a big rebound from the 2023 campaign in which it only had 5-7 overall record, while losing its final four games of the year.