While the focus was on the late-game blunders, Nebraska football showed signs of marked improvement in their season opener against Minnesota. The team played with a visible defensive intensity and maintained a lead most of the night. The offense, however, is a clear work-in-progress, with turnovers specifically being a big issue.

Going into a Week 2 road matchup versus Colorado, taking care of the football was the number one priority for Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims. That plan has not gone accordingly. The Georgia State transfer fumbled two snaps and threw an interception in the first half, resulting in the first 10 points Colorado scored. The poor performance brought out plenty of strong, blunt reactions on X.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Making matters worse, this was the debut of Colorado's new “Turnover Throne.” You could imagine the field day fans had with that one. “I wonder if Colorado is gonna let Jeff Sims sit in their turnover throne,” Corn Nation posted.



That's 6 turnovers in 6 quarters of football for Jeff Sims. What are we doing. — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) September 9, 2023

I hate this for a kid. But the Jeff Sims era has to be over. 6 Turnovers in 1 and a half games. — Marc Boerigter (@mboerigter) September 9, 2023

Jeff Sims is a serious problem for Nebraska. They have tons of potential but these turnovers are 100% self induced by the QB — Reagan Harris (OSU Mart) (@OKSTMart) September 9, 2023

There is really no positive way to spin these struggles. Sims' college career has unfortunately been defined by his propensity to give the ball away. His 37 turnovers are the most of any active Big Ten player. He flashes good explosiveness out out of the pocket (19 attempts for 91 yards vs. Minnesota) but throwing inaccuracies and miscues are hindering both his progress and that of the Cornhuskers.

Down 13-0, fans will be eagerly waiting to see if new head coach Matt Rhule makes a QB change. A former NFL wide receiver shared an opinion that is likely felt by most watching this unpleasant showing. “I hate this for a kid. But the Jeff Sims era has to be over. 6 Turnovers in 1 and a half games,” Marc Boerigter said.

Nebraska football and Jeff Sims will have to find the inner strength necessary to push past the anguish and string together sustainable drives on offense. An epic redemption story would make the first game-and-a-half feel like just a quick nightmare to Huskers fans.