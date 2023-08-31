The Nebraska volleyball program isn't as well known as the school's powerful Big Ten football program. but it has had more than its fair share of successes over the years. Nebraska women's volleyball has won five national championships and turned a profit of over $1 million last season.

Recently NBA legend Earvin ‘Magic' Johnson gave the program a shout-out after a historic event was held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Fans flooded Twitter with pictures of the team's match, which drew 90,000 people. It was the largest crowd to ever see a women's volleyball game as noted by Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur.

There are so many people dressed in all red on the Big Ten Network. I’m blown away! Shoutout to all the Husker fans that showed their support for women’s athletics and the Nebraska Volleyball team. @HuskerVB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 31, 2023

Nebraska volleyball holds the record for most consecutive sellouts with 306. The outdoor game at the university's football stadium was icing on the cake.

Fans were excited about Johnson's shoutout, as evidenced in the comments section under his posts.

Nebraskans love sports. All types and all genders. Wonder to see ❤️ — A Big Lump With Knobs (@AlpineAddiction) August 31, 2023

A legend recognizing legendary — Justin Ryman (@ryman_justin) August 31, 2023

The Michigan State University alum and five-time NBA champion with the Lakers called the game ‘an amazing sight to see.'

The University of Nebraska’s Volleyball team attracted a sell out crown of over 90,000 for their doubleheader in Memorial Stadium! It’s the largest crowd to ever attend a women’s volleyball game. What an amazing sight to see! @HuskerVB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 31, 2023

Fans were fired up by the attention the game generated.

There is NO PLACE LIKE NEBRASKA! #GBR — Ryan Hutzel (@ryhutzel) August 31, 2023

The final attendance was over 92,000 fans. Nebraska volleyball held a commanding lead over opponent Nebraska-Omaha heading into the third set in a game that will live on in the university's history books, and the world history books, for decades.

92,003 was the attendance at the Nebraska Volleyball outdoor match. That is… – a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event – an attendance record at Memorial Stadium https://t.co/mLYBmw6TJk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 31, 2023

Seeing double. Onto the third! ➡️ pic.twitter.com/CsxksRoQsF — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

The scene resembled that of an NCAA basketball game in the Final Four, as shown below from the Nebraska Volleyball account on Twitter. Needless to say, the Big Ten legend Johnson would have been incredibly comfortable in such a setting. As the game continued, fans both in person and on Twitter went crazy, signaling the dawn of a new era for women's volleyball and college sports in general.