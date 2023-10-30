In a groundbreaking move for collegiate sports, Nebraska women's volleyball standout Lexi Rodriguez has penned a historic NIL deal with trading card giant Panini America, becoming the first female college athlete to do so.

The libero, who has emerged as one of the prominent figures in college women's volleyball, has been consistently brilliant on the court, earning her a spot on the Big Ten first-team selection for two consecutive seasons. Off the court, Rodriguez has now made waves in the commercial sphere, marking a significant milestone in her journey as a student-athlete.

As part of this agreement, Panini America is set to launch three distinct trading cards featuring Rodriguez, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3.

“I definitely don’t think I would believe that,” Rodriguez told On3 when asked if she would believe she would sign a trading card deal as a freshman. “Just because when NIL first started my freshman year, I was just trying to get a free sweatshirt, some coupons to eat some free food. Now that my picture and just my name mean something to other people out there, I think it’s really cool. And I’m glad that Panini has kind of given me the chance to really take this opportunity to grow.”

The deal goes beyond the boundaries of NIL for Rodriguez, who has expressed her enthusiasm about being able to share trading cards with her fans, something they have eagerly been anticipating. Throughout the season, fans have approached Rodriguez inquiring about trading cards, making this deal a significant moment of fulfillment for the Nebraska volleyball star.

Lexi Rodriguez wants to be an inspiration

Rodriguez is not only making history but also paving the way for future female athletes to engage in such lucrative deals. Panini America has a history of collaborations with top-tier college football players, but this partnership marks a new chapter with the inclusion of female athletes.

“I want to inspire the next generation of little girls,” Rodriguez said.

On the court, Rodriguez continues to be a part of Nebraska’s success story, contributing to the team’s ranking as No. 1 in the nation.

“The past three years, I definitely have seen so much growth in the sport and just in the attention around, not even just volleyball, like all women’s sports,” Lexi Rodriguez said. “I think it’s been really cool because, especially when I got here, Nebraska has always had a huge fan base that has cared about volleyball. But I feel like in the past two to three years, it has really grown all over the country. And no matter where I go, there are always people who are just now huge volleyball fans. … I know that Nebraska is always going to have this amazing fan base, but it’s really cool to see it grow outside of the state.”

That fan base turned out recently for Rodriguez and the team, when the Nebraska women's volleyball match against Wisconsin on Oct. 21 got more viewers than the Nebraska football game the same day, in what has been dubbed the “Match of the Century.”

With a following exceeding 105,000 on social media and partnerships with renowned brands like adidas, Runza, and Scooter’s Coffee, Rodriguez’s marketability is on an upward trajectory. As Nebraska gears up for a potential national championship run, Rodriguez’s influence and reach are expected to expand even further.

Jason Howarth, Panini’s Senior VP of Marketing and Athlete Relations, expressed the company’s excitement about the partnership, labeling Rodriguez as an “outstanding athlete and a trailblazer” for Panini America. The company is eager to feature Rodriguez in their NIL products and involve her in various marketing initiatives, solidifying her position as a leading figure in college sports and beyond.

“Lexi is an outstanding athlete and a trailblazer for us, in that she represents our first partnership with a female collegiate NIL athlete,” Howarth said. “We look forward to featuring her as part of our NIL products and taking part in marketing initiatives.”