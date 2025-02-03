Klay Thompson's net worth in 2025 is $70 million. The shooting guard is one of the most accomplished players in the NBA.

While Thompson won four rings with the Golden State Warriors, he moved on and landed in Dallas in a sign-and-trade deal with the Mavericks that is for three years and $50 million. Here is a look at Klay Thompson's net worth in 2025.

What is Klay Thompson's net worth in 2025?: $70 million (estimate)

Klay Thompson's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While Thompson wasn't as important to the Warriors as Stephen Curry, there is no doubt he was an indispensable member of the organization who helped change the NBA in the last decade.

The Mavericks wouldn't have given him a three-year, $50 million contract if they didn't believe in him to continue to be a high-level player that could be a key member of a championship-winning team.

Klay Thompson's contracts

Klay is a proven winner (a four-time NBA champion with the Dubs) who fit well alongside Curry and Draymond Green. Not to mention, he is also one of the deadliest shooters in NBA history during a time when there is a premium put on players who can shoot the ball from way out with high efficiency.

Thompson was extremely valuable for the Warriors. Thompson has built up an impressive net worth considering his contract, popularity, and marketability. His earnings haven't been affected by his unfortunate injuries in the last few seasons. In addition to the torn ACL he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, he tore his Achilles right before the 2020-21 season during his comeback.

Klay's contract extension in 2019 earned him $32,742,000 in a 2019-20 campaign he didn't play in. That was a massive increase from his $19 million salary from 2018-19.

Thompson's 2020-21 season, another one with him on the bench, netted him over $35 million. When he returned in 2021-22, the Warriors sharpshooter made nearly $38 million, and he made over $40 million in 2022-23. In the final year of his contract, Thompson made more than $43 million.

Thompson took a pay cut in terms of annual salary to make another run for a title with the defending Western Conference champions. Of course, his value took a hit in his final season with the Warriors as his shooting accuracy dropped and Golden State coach Steve Kerr choosing to have Thompson come off the bench for 14 games.

Thompson's first season in Dallas has not gone to plan as he is averaging just 13.5 points per game, which is his lowest since his rookie season. The Mavs have struggled to stay in playoff position as they are ninth in the West. And now that the Mavericks have shockingly traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, Thompson will be needed even more to provide outside shooting.

Klay Thompson's endorsements and personal endeavors

Thompson has a shoe deal with the Chinese brand Anta. He joined the brand in 2017, inking a 10-year contract worth $80 million (including incentives).

Some of Thompson's other sponsors over the years include Tissot, Electronic Arts, Panini, BodyArmor, Gillette, Waiakea Water, Bevel, and NERF. He also teamed up with Kaiser Permanente on a short film documenting his ACL rehab.

Furthermore, Thompson appeared in 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy, which stars LeBron James as the main character. Several other NBA stars are in the film.

Thanks to Thompson's salary and endorsements, he came in at No. 22 on Forbes' highest-paid athletes in 2022 list.

Thompson also has made a name for himself because of his boat and dog Rocco. The Warriors star often takes videos of himself driving it in the Bay Area, with Captain Klay becoming a meme. He even made headlines for losing a Warriors championship hat while out on his boat.

Nevertheless, was Klay Thompson's net worth in 2025 a surprise?