Nicola Coughlan has made a name for herself. From Derry Girls, to Barbie, and now the show that made her famous, Bridgerton (where she plays Penelope Featherington), Coughlan knows a thing or two about filming. However, what she didn't expect was to laugh in the face of her costar Luke Newton, aka Colin Bridgerton, per People.

“Oh my God, there was one day where we had to sort of do like a very romantic, beautifully written romantic scene. And we were just like peeing ourselves with laughter, 'cause you just have to, like, look into each other's eyes and we were like, ‘Oh God,'” she said.

The actress who plays Penelope Featherington admitted she was terrified to shoot some more intimate scenes with Newton because of their friendship. “Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny to us. We were like, ‘Imagine if we have to kiss and do this,'” Coughlan said.

“And then season 3 comes on and we were like, ‘Oh God,' and then it's like, it's my friend. I have to kiss my friend,” she said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for the sexier scenes in the book, Coughlan assured fans they would make it on to the screens for season three. “You can't pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them,” Coughlan said. “It's a spicy one. It's a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show.”

But, this season will definitely be romantic as well. “Because I keep saying — season 1 was about passion. Season 2 was about longing. Season 3 is romance,” she said. “It's so romantic.”

See Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in the third season of Bridgerton, coming soon to Netflix.