The highly anticipated season 2 is coming soon

Netflix has officially announced that the highly anticipated second season of the Korean drama series “Squid Game” is set to premiere in 2024, Deadline reports. The streaming giant confirmed the return of the show, which became a massive hit upon its debut in September 2021. The first season of “Squid Game” quickly gained global popularity and became Netflix's most-watched series, earning critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae.

Also, the second season will see the return of Lee Byung-hun as Front Man and Wi Ha-jun reprising the role of police detective Jun-ho. Gong Yoo will also return to the cast. New additions to the ensemble include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” depicts a high-stakes competition where contestants facing financial hardships participate in deadly games inspired by childhood games. The show's unique concept and gripping storyline captivated audiences worldwide.

Furthermore, Netflix made the second season announcement via their investor letter, which highlighted the streaming platform's ambitious slate for 2024. Despite delays caused by strikes in the previous year, Netflix remains committed to delivering a diverse and engaging lineup of content, including the return of “Squid Game.”

Fans can expect the continuation of the intense and suspenseful narrative, with new characters and challenges awaiting the participants in the deadly games. The confirmation of the release update has generated excitement among viewers eager to delve back into the world of “Squid Game” and experience the next round of thrilling competitions.