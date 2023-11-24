Netflix just released Eddie Murphy's first look as Axel Foley in the fourth Beverly Hills Cop film. The last movie was released in 1994.

Netflix just dropped the first image of Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley as the Beverly Hills Cop, Empire reported.

The photo features Murphy in Axel Foley's iconic Detroit Lions jacket. The Netflix film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the first in the franchise in 29 years.

Murphy's last movie, You People, was also released on Netflix early this year. He is also currently in talks to star in a new Pink Panther movie as Inspector Closeau.

Also returning to the film are Judge Reinhold (Det. Billy Rosewood), John Ashton (Sgt. Taggart), Paul Reiser (Jeffrey) and Bronson Pinchot (Serge).

New to the cast are Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie follows Foley's (Murphy) criminal defense daughter (Taylour Paige) as she pulls her father into a California-based case. Foley bumps heads with an LAPD special-unit officer (Bacon). He also gets teamed up with a new partner (Gordon-Levitt).

The first movie, released in 1984, was a box office hit, grossing $316.3 million worldwide. However, the third movie released 10 years later only earned $119.2 million.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were initially named the directors, but Mark Molloy replaced them when the two left to helm the now-scrapped Warner Bros.' Batgirl film.

Jerry Bruckheimer also returns as the movie's producer, along with Chad Oman and Melissa Reid, for Jerry Bruckheimer Films. The script was written by Aquaman scroptwriter Will Beall.

Bruckheimer told Empire exclusively, “Anytime he walks on set, you never know what you’re going to get. And it’s always pretty brilliant.”

“Every day he’s there throws you back to the ‘80s,” he continued about Murphy.

Bruckheimer said he's also excited for the Murphy-Gordon-Levitt tandem, “He gets stuck with Axel and they are hysterical together.”

“Joseph is such a great straight man for Eddie,” he added.

The film will be released in 2024.