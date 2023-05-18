There’s another Pink Panther movie in the works, and MGM has its eye on Eddie Murphy to lead the upcoming film.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Murphy is in negotiations to star in the upcoming Pink Panther film as Inspector Clouseau. The upcoming film is being directed by Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog), who has a knack for live-action/CGI hybrids as seen in his Sonic outings have shown. Chris Bremner wrote the script and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will serve as producers alongside Larry Mirisch and Julie Andrews.

For those unfamiliar with this property, the Pink Panther follows Inspector Clouseau, who is a human character. The opening credits would feature an animated pink panther — who you’ve likely seen on packets of Sweet’n Low — that would go on to star in a cartoon series for years (I’m a proud owner of two of those DVDs). Peter Sellers originally played the role of Inspector Clouseau. In 2006, Shawn Levy directed a reboot with Steve Martin playing Inspector Clouseau. A sequel was released in 2009.

Reportedly, this new Pink Panther film would combine the best of both worlds and have Inspector Clouseau team up with the titular panther for the first time ever.

Eddie Murphy is an acting and comedic icon known for roles in the Beverly Hills Cop movies, Coming to America, and the Shrek films. In recent years, he starred in Dolemite Is My Name, Coming 2 America, and You People — a Netflix comedy starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. He’s also set to appear in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley — the first film in the franchise since 1994.