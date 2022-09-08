The Brooklyn Nets begin their 2022-2023 campaign in just over a month. Following a summer of non-stop speculation surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets look to move past the drama and compete for a title.

There are several matchups that Brooklyn fans should have circled on their calendars this season.

5 must-watch games on Nets 2022-23 NBA schedule

Oct. 19, vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Brooklyn’s season opener brings the highly-anticipated returns of former number one picks Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson. Simmons has not played in a game since Philadelphia’s Game 7 loss to Atlanta in June of 2021. It has been even longer for Williamson, who missed last season with a foot injury and last played in May of 2021.

Simmons got a fresh start in Brooklyn at the expense of James Harden. Williamson signed a five-year, $193 million extension with New Orleans despite playing in just 85 career games. Will the young stars be able to justify the investment their teams made in them?

Kevin Durant also appears for the first time in Brooklyn following his failed trade demand. How does the Brooklyn crowd respond to the superstar after a drama-filled summer?

Nov 9, vs. New York Knicks

The first meeting of the cross-town rivals in 2022-2023. Brooklyn comes into the matchup on a seven-game win streak against New York. The Nets have not lost against the Knicks since January 2020. New York is coming off a disappointing season in which they finished 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Simmons and Jalen Brunson make their first appearances in the rivalry. The matchup is the first of four between the Nets and Knicks this season and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Nov 22, at Philadelphia 76ers

This is the matchup everyone is waiting for in 2022-2023. Simmons makes the most highly-anticipated return in recent memory when he travels back to Philadelphia to take on his former team. Philly fans got a taste of this last March in the first matchup of the 76ers and Nets following the James Harden trade, a 129-100 Brooklyn victory. However, Simmons did not play in the contest. This did not stop fans from waiting outside of Brooklyn’s hotel and the arena hours in advance of the game to catch a glimpse of the former Sixer.

How does Simmons respond to what should be an unruly crowd? Also, how does James Harden stack up against Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant following an offseason of training? The whole country will get to witness those answers with the game nationally televised on TNT.

Dec 4, vs. Boston Celtics

This represents the first rematch of the two teams since Boston swept Brooklyn in the first round of last year’s playoffs. The Nets struggled to match up with the Celtics last postseason as Boston’s length and physicality overwhelmed Kevin Durant and his supporting cast. Brooklyn added size with the signings of Royce O’Neale and T.J. Warren this offseason. The returns of Simmons and Joe Harris also add to the physicality of the new roster. Is it enough to match up with the reigning Eastern Conference champions led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

It was rumored that Boston offered Jaylen Brown in a trade package to the Nets for Kevin Durant this summer. Brown sent out a tweet voicing his feelings after the report surfaced.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

Can Brown further prove his value against Durant? Can Durant make Boston regret not pulling the trigger on the package Brooklyn wanted?

Dec 21, vs. Golden State Warriors

The reigning NBA champions travel to Brooklyn for the first of two matchups with the Nets in 2022-2023. Brooklyn dropped both matchups against Golden State last season. How does the new-look Nets rotation stack up against the champions? Does Ben Simmons move the needle significantly against a team of this caliber?

This also marks Durant’s first matchup with his former team following their championship run without him last postseason. Is there added motivation to perform at a higher level than his counterparts after their title?